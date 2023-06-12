Dutch YouTuber manhandled by local vendor in Bengaluru; police says 'such behaviour won't be tolerated'

A Dutch YouTuber was manhandled by a local shopkeeper in Bengaluru on Sunday, following which the city police said action has been taken. The YouTuber, identified as Pedro Mota, was in the Chickpet market in the city when the incident happened.

The incident was caught on video recorded and shared by Mota. Mota was making his way through the busy Chickpet market when he was stopped by a shopkeeper.

“Namaste,” the YouTuber said when stopped. The trader held Mota’s hand and wouldn’t let go.

“Kya namaste? Kya hai ye?” (“What namaste? What is this?”), the trader said, not letting go of the YouTuber’s hand.

Mota requested the trader to let go, but the man would not budge at the request.

“Sir, could you please let go?” Mota requested.

Mota quickly escaped the shopkeeper’s grasp and slid away into the crowd. He uploaded the video on Youtube.

“Exploring the area started out on the wrong foot as an angry man attacked me by grabbing and twisting my hand and arm, lunging after me as I tried to escape,” Mota wrote in the video's description.

The video spread across social media like wildfire, quickly gaining the attention of the Bengaluru City police. The accused was identified as Navab Hayath Sharif, and a case was quickly registered against him under Karnataka Police Act Section 92.

Karnataka | A Dutch vlogger Pedro Mota was manhandled on a busy road in the Chickpet area of Bengaluru while the YouTuber was recording a vlog on the streets



"Regarding a complaint about misbehaving with foreigner Pedro Mota, a case has been registered against the person Navab… pic.twitter.com/P72rOzH2x8 — ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2023

“Regarding a complaint about misbehaving with foreigner Pedro Mota, a case has been registered against the person Navab Hayath Sharif under Karnataka Police Act Section 92,” Laxman B Nimbargi, DCP, West Division, Bengaluru, said.

Pertaining to this, action has been taken and the concerned person rounded up. Strict action will be taken against him. No such misbehaviour with foreign tourists will be tolerated: Bengaluru City Police pic.twitter.com/kBA8Hufi8P — ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2023

“Pertaining to this, action has been taken and the concerned person is rounded up. Strict action will be taken against him. No such misbehaviour with foreign tourists will be tolerated,” the Bengaluru City police further added, condemning the accused's actions and issuing a strict warning against similar misbehaviour.

