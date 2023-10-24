E-auction of PM mementoes: Statue of Ram Darbar, souvenir of Jerusalem among popular items

Among the coveted items featured in the ongoing e-auction of gifts and mementoes presented to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi announced the prominence of a Ram Darbar statue, a model of the Golden Temple in Amritsar, Kamdhenu, and a Jerusalem souvenir.

The e-auction, which commenced on October 2, is scheduled to conclude on October 31. Minister of State for Culture, Meenakshi Lekhi, engaged with the media at the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA), shedding light on the cultural significance of these auctioned items and encouraging the public to actively participate.

Minister Lekhi emphasised the popularity of items like the Ram Darbar statue, the Golden Temple model, Kamdhenu, and the Jerusalem souvenir, all of which have garnered substantial attention from bidders.

The Culture Ministry also revealed that other sought-after items include a statue of Lord Laxmi Narayan Vitthal and goddess Rukmini, the Aranmula Kannadi, a brass statue depicting Lord Rama, Sita, Laxman, and Lord Hanuman.

This auction comprises 912 items, including replicas of the Sun Temple at Modhera and Vijay Stambh of Chittorgarh, Chamba rumal, Pattachitra, and a vibrant painting portraying a ghat in Varanasi. A selection of these items has been on display at NGMA since October 2, attracting over 15,500 visitors.

To ensure inclusivity, the exhibition offers curated walkthroughs and guided tours. Lekhi highlighted the high artistic value of indigenous art forms suitable for exhibition in museums or private art collections, such as Gond paintings, headgear from the Yakshagana Dance of Karnataka, and the Basavanna bust in Bidri work.

Following tradition, the proceeds from this e-auction will support the Namami Gange Programme, a flagship initiative dedicated to preserving and restoring the Ganga River and its ecosystem.

This marks the fifth edition in a series of successful auctions, with over 7,000 items featured in previous editions and 912 items available for this year's e-auction, as announced by Minister Lekhi on October 2. The general public can participate in the e-auction by logging on this link- https://pmmementos.gov.in/.

Also Read Govt to auction Jammu and Kashmir's lithium reserves in few weeks: Report