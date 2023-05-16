ED raids premises linked to ‘Ponniyin Selvan’, ‘2.0’ producer LYCA Productions

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is conducting searches at 8 locations linked to the Chennai-based movie production house, LYCA Productions. Searches are currently underway in areas including T Nagar, Adyar, and Karapakkam in Tamil Nadu.

Sources within the ED told India Today that the raid is related to a Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) charge against LYCA. Charges under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) have also been added.

LYCA Productions has produced many big budget movies including the Ponniyin Selvan franchise and Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar-starrer 2.0 and also distributed blockbusters such as Jr NTR and Ram Charan-starrer RRR and Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise.

LYCA Productions is currently working on films like Rajinikanth's Lal Salaam, Kamal Haasan's Indian 2, and Ajith's Vidaa Muyarchi.

(With inputs from Pramod Madhav)