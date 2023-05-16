scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
LATEST
Trends
ED raids premises linked to ‘Ponniyin Selvan’, ‘2.0’ producer LYCA Productions

Feedback

ED raids premises linked to ‘Ponniyin Selvan’, ‘2.0’ producer LYCA Productions

Sources within the ED told India Today that the raid is related to the Foreign Exchange Management Act against LYCA.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Charges under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) have also been added. Charges under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) have also been added.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is conducting searches at 8 locations linked to the Chennai-based movie production house, LYCA Productions. Searches are currently underway in areas including T Nagar, Adyar, and Karapakkam in Tamil Nadu. 

Sources within the ED told India Today that the raid is related to a Foreign Exchange Management Act  (FEMA) charge against LYCA. Charges under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) have also been added.

LYCA Productions has produced many big budget movies including the Ponniyin Selvan franchise and Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar-starrer 2.0 and also distributed blockbusters such as Jr NTR and Ram Charan-starrer RRR and Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise.

LYCA Productions is currently working on films like Rajinikanth's Lal Salaam, Kamal Haasan's Indian 2, and Ajith's Vidaa Muyarchi. 

(With inputs from Pramod Madhav)

Published on: May 16, 2023, 12:56 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement