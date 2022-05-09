Elon Musk’s latest tweet stumps netizens

Elon Musk posted a rather cryptic tweet on Monday morning that left not only the netizens confused but also elicited a stern reply from his mother Maye Musk.

“If I die under mysterious circumstances, it’s been nice knowin ya,” said Musk in a tweet.

While many cracked a joke, some told the billionaire that the world needs him. “No, you will not die. The world needs you to reform," said a user, while another said, “The world needs Elon Musk."

We must protect you at all costs.



Maye Musk too responded with a stern warning. She quoted the tweet and said, “That’s not funny!” To which, Elon Musk then replied: “Sorry! I will do my best to stay alive”.

An hour before his tweet that has now become the talk of the town, Elon Musk shared a post that appears to be a communication from a Russian officer. The post stated that Musk provided communication equipment – internet terminals of Starlink satellite – to the “fascist forces in Ukraine”. The delivery of the equipment was carried out by the Pentagon, it stated.

“And for this, Elon, you will be held accountable like an adult – no matter how much you’ll play the fool,” it said.

Separately, Musk who has been trying to enter the Indian market was asked by Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla to invest in India for the large-scale production of Tesla cars in the country if his $44 billion Twitter deal fails to go through. "Hey @elonmusk just in case you don't end up buying @Twitter, do look at investing some of that capital in INDIA for high-quality large-scale manufacturing of @Tesla cars. I assure you this will be the best investment you'll ever make," Poonawalla tweeted.

