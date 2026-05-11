'Emptied all my savings': Amazon techie compares UK home-buying ease with Bengaluru flat purchase struggle

For many middle-class Indians, buying a home remains the ultimate financial milestone. But an online debate triggered by a Bengaluru-based tech professional has once again exposed how difficult that dream is becoming — even for dual-income households earning well above average salaries.

Neha Sharma, an employee at Amazon and founder of JSLovers, recently shared her experience of purchasing property in Bengaluru, saying the process left her financially drained despite having a strong income base.

Advertisement

“I had to empty my all savings, ask for favours to buy the flat in BLR. That when we were earning pretty good,” Sharma wrote on X (formally twitter).

DON'T MISS | 'Scottish castles cheaper than...': Techie’s ₹5 crore house fuels India vs London cost debate online

Her post struck a chord with thousands of users and quickly snowballed into a wider discussion on rising real-estate prices, black money demands, home loan burdens and the growing gap between salaries and property costs in India’s biggest cities.

Mumbai vs New York: Trigger for debate

The discussion began after Odisha-based investor Satpal Singh shared a comparison between housing affordability in Mumbai and New York.

2 BHK in Mumbai: ₹3 Cr

2 BHK in New York: ₹4.75 Cr



Mumbai: 15x salary (Needs 15 years to own)

NYC: 5x salary (Needs just 5 years to own)



This is how insanely broken real-estate is in India. — Satpal Singh (@vsvicky_) May 9, 2026

The comparison immediately resonated with professionals across India’s metro cities, many of whom said owning a home now requires decades of savings, large down payments and long-term debt commitments.

Advertisement

For salaried professionals in cities like Bengaluru, Mumbai, Gurugram and Hyderabad, the cost of real estate has risen sharply over the last few years, while wages have not always kept pace.

‘Dealer asked for ₹2 crore in black money’

As the conversation grew, Sharma highlighted another issue that many homebuyers quietly complain about — the alleged persistence of black money transactions in parts of India’s property market.

“Once I met a dealer and he asked me 2cr as black money. I said to him sir, if I had 2cr in my account as black money...I won't be sitting here and talking to you,” she wrote.

Her comment triggered another wave of reactions from users who claimed opaque transactions, cash components and inflated valuations continue to make property purchases difficult for genuine salaried buyers.

Advertisement

Sharma clarified that the issue was not simply about comparing India with countries like the UK or the US on pricing alone.

In Bangalore, with 2 people's salary we had hard time to buy a flat (later we cancelled it)



2 years after moving to UK bought an independent 3 bed house, with all kitchen appliances - gas, fridge, dishwasher, washing machine, oven, carpet , lighting, etc. with backyard , good… https://t.co/bhBofAhAaG — Neha Sharma (@hellonehha) May 9, 2026

The remark touched upon a key frustration among urban homebuyers — that purchasing property in India often involves navigating legal uncertainty, high registration charges, varying loan structures and inconsistent market practices.

Why many Indians feel locked out of the market

Several users argued that Indian housing has become increasingly inaccessible for middle-class families, especially first-time buyers.

One user wrote, “India is a nightmare for property buyers, we need a massive crash to reset this.”

Another suggested younger professionals should avoid buying altogether and instead continue renting until prices cool down.

Others compared mortgage systems in India with those abroad.

A user pointed out that homebuyers in the UK can sometimes purchase property with down payments as low as 5%, whereas Indian buyers are often expected to arrange 20% upfront while also paying higher interest rates.

Advertisement

“The reason why it’s easier to buy a house in the UK is cause the down payment required is 5% the cost property and interest is 5%. Few years ago you could buy a house at 1% int. In India DP is 20% and int is 8% min,” the user wrote.

The debate also highlighted how rising interest rates after the Covid-19 pandemic have added pressure on borrowers globally.

Apartments, freehold homes and changing aspirations

The conversation later shifted from affordability to the kind of homes Indians aspire to own.

Some users discussed the difference between apartments and independent freehold houses, particularly in markets like London and Bengaluru.

Sharma said her family eventually preferred an independent house because they were more comfortable with freehold ownership structures rather than leasehold arrangements common in some countries.

Others noted that Bengaluru, despite rising prices, is still considered relatively affordable compared to Mumbai, where premium residential property rates remain among the highest in the country.

‘It’s still possible’

Amid the frustration, some users shared more optimistic experiences.

One homeowner from Pune recalled buying an apartment in 2010 on a single salary, receiving discounted home loan rates and paying off the loan within seven years.

Advertisement

“Have been mortgage free ever since. It’s doable!” the user wrote.

But many pointed out that such stories are becoming increasingly rare in today’s market, especially in major urban centres where property prices have surged post-pandemic.