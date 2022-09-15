Engineer's Day 2022: Govt working to build more engineering colleges, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on this year's Engineer's Day said that India is blessed to have such skilled and talented engineers who have contributed so much and are continuing to build the nation. Modi also posted a snippet from one of his Mann Ki Baat broadcasts where he talked about the relevance of Engineer's Day. He stated the importance of making construction ecofriendly and emphasised on zero waste management.

He said, "Greetings to all engineers on Engineer's Day. Our nation is blessed to have a skilled and talented pool of engineers who are contributing to nation building. Our Government is working to enhance infrastructure for studying engineering including building more engineering colleges," PM Modi said in a tweet. "On Engineer's Day, we remember the pathbreaking contribution of Sir M. Visvesvaraya. May he keep inspiring generations of future engineers to distinguish themselves."

Home Minister Amit Shah also wished the hard-working engineers on Engineer's Day. He paid homage to the India's engineers and most importantly Bharat Ratna Sir M Visvesvaraya Ji on his birth anniversary.

Engineer's Day is observed to mark the birth anniversary of engineer statesman M Visvesvaraya, the first Indian civil engineer, statesman and the 19th Diwan of Mysore. He completed his primary education in Karnataka’s Chikballapur. He went to Bangalore for higher education and in 1881, he completed his graduation in Arts. Later on, he pursued civil engineering from the College of Science in Pune. After that, he got a job with the PWD of Mumbai and started as an assistant engineer.

