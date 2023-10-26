England vs Sri Lanka ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: When and where to watch, head-to-head record, weather report and more

England and Sri Lanka will face each other on October 26 in the 25th ODI World Cup 2023 match at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. It will be the fifth match of both the teams in the ongoing World Cup tournament.

After suffering back-to-back defeats against South Africa and Afghanistan, defending champions England will look to secure a win given that they have lost three of the four matches played so far. Similarily, Sri Lanka has also lost three out of four matches it played in this ICC World Cup 2023.

England vs Sri Lanka ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: When, where to watch

The match between England and Sri Lanka will begin at 2 pm at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru today, while the toss will be held at 1:30 pm. Cricket fans can tune into Star Sports Network channels to watch the match live.

England vs Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup: Live streaming details

The match between England and Sri Lanka can also be watched live on Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

England vs Sri Lanka head-to-head record

England and Sri Lanka have come up against each other in 78 ODIs. Of these, England won 38 matches while Sri Lanka has won 36 matches.

Total matches played: 78

Won by England: 38

Won by Sri Lanka: 36

Matches tied: 1

No result: 3

England vs Sri Lanka: Weather report

The weather condition in Bengaluru is set to be pleasant with plenty of sun. According to AccuWeather, there is 1 per cent probability of rain in Bengaluru in the day and 4 per cent at night. The temperature is expected to range between 31 degrees to 19 degrees Celsius today.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 England vs Sri Lanka probable playing 11

England probable 11:

Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (C, WK), David Willey, Adil Rashid, Harry Brook, Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Mark Wood

Sri Lanka probable 11:

Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis (C, WK), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dunith Wellalage, Chamika Karunaratne, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka

