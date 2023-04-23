'Even ChatGPT takes advice...': Poster paying tribute to MS Dhoni from CSK-SRH clash goes viral

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, 41, enjoys a massive fan following and the ovation he receives every time he steps out to bat in the Indian Premier League (IPL) is proof of that.

The CSK skipper's fans have unique ways to make him feel special. For instance, during the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai on Friday, many fans were spotted holding unique posters with different messages.

"Dhoni's decision-making ability is so good, even ChatGPT takes advice from him," one of the posters read.

"The Jungle fears when Lion arrives, but the lion itself fears when MS Dhoni arrives," read another.

Pictures of these posters are going viral on social media since Friday. Take a look:

MS Dhoni fan ❤️ show poster when Thala arrives on ground after win. Craze for MSD is amazing. #CSKvsSRH #MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/syIeqF4399 — Vikram Rajput (@iVikramRajput) April 21, 2023

IPL 2023: CSK vs SRH

Dhoni's side gave the home fans at the Chepauk Stadium plenty to rejoice on Friday night by defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets, with New Zealand cricketer Devon Conway scoring his third half-century of this IPL season and Ravindra Jadeja claiming three crucial wickets.

Chasing 135, CSK scored the winning runs with eight balls to spare with Conway scoring an unbeaten 57-ball 77 and sharing an 87-run partnership with Ruturaj Gaikwad (35) for the opening wicket.

Overcome by the huge roar and support of the crowd when he came out of the dugout after his team won the match, Dhoni said, "All said and done, it's the last phase of my career, however long I play."

"After two years, the fans have had the opportunity to come here and watch, feels good to be here. Crowd has given us a lot of love and affection," said Dhoni after the match.

