'Even the folks at Changi airport...': Former Google MD shares photo of ‘precious’ snack he always flies out of India with

NRIs are known to bring their favourite foods across borders, in order to experience flavours from home that are not as readily available elsewhere.

Parminder Singh, a former managing director at both Google and Twitter, posted a picture of sooji rusks, a favourite snack that he brings with him in large quantities whenever he travels to Singapore, on Twitter.

The Changi airport staff no longer confuse the popular tea snack, which is essentially a twice-baked bread or hard dry biscuit, with Jenga blocks or gold bars, according to Singh, who regularly brings several packets of it to Singapore.

In a tweet, he said, “The most precious thing to take back from India is Sooji rusks! We do it so often and in such humongous quantities that even the folks at Changi Airport don’t confuse it with Jenga blocks or gold bars anymore!”.

“Hahahaha. Best things ever. My mom carries this and mathi (pheeki wali) as trophies in hand carry because she likes her snacks without minimum breakage, crisp, fresh and from only one shop. Every Punjabi in Delhi has “their dukaan” that no one else can match,” another user shared.

“Try buying them from Dehradun and take them along, incase you have never tried them. They are super tasty,” another person mentioned.