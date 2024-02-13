'Execution solely rests with govt': Shah Rukh Khan's team denies involvement in the release of ex-Navy veterans from Qatar

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan on Tuesday refuted claims suggesting his involvement in the release of eight Indian Navy veterans by Qatar.

While the Indian government's efforts, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar, were largely recognized for this diplomatic success, former Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy stirred the pot by claiming Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan played a pivotal role in the extradition process.

Swamy suggested on social media that after initial negotiations with Qatari leaders failed, the Indian Prime Minister sought Shah Rukh Khan's intervention to persuade the Qatari authorities, which allegedly led to the release of the naval officers. This claim was met with skepticism and was labeled as "unfounded" by Team SRK.

"Modi should take Cinema star Sharuk Khan to Qatar with him since after MEA and NSA had failed to persuade the Shiekhs of Qatar, Modi pleaded with Khan to intervene, and thus got an expensive settlement from the Qatar Shiekhs to free our Naval officers (sic)," Swamy said in reply to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's post on X.

Shah Rukh Khan's office issued an official statement denying any involvement in the matter, emphasizing that the resolution of such diplomatic issues rests solely with the Indian government. The statement highlighted that diplomacy and statecraft are the purview of government officials and that Shah Rukh Khan, along with the rest of India, is simply grateful that the veterans have returned home safely.

"Regarding the reports concerning Shah Rukh Khan's purported role in the release of India's naval officers from Qatar, the office of Mr. Shah Rukh Khan says that any such assertions of his involvement are unfounded, emphasizing the execution of this successful resolution solely rests with the Indian government officials and unequivocally denies Mr. Khans participation in this matter (sic)," Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlni shared a statement on Instagram.

The narrative that Shah Rukh Khan facilitated the release of the Indian Navy veterans has been rejected by his team as baseless. The actor himself has denied playing any role in the incident, dismissing media reports linking him to the veterans' release as unfounded.

"Additionally, all matters involving diplomacy and statecraft are best executed by are very able leaders. Mr. Khan like many other indians is happy that the naval officers are home safe and wishes them all the best," the statement added.

Shah Rukh Khan was in Qatar recently to attend the AFC Final as a special guest of honour. Pictures showed him greeting the Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani.

The Ministry of External Affairs has clarified that seven out of the eight former Indian Navy personnel have returned to India from Qatar. The Navy veterans were detained in August 2022, accused of spying on a submarine. The Qatari authorities had lodged charges against them, leading to their imprisonment.

