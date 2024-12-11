FA set to back Saudi Arabia's 2034 Soccer World Cup bid despite human rights storm

The Football Association (FA) is poised to back Saudi Arabia's bid to host the 2034 FIFA World Cup as well as the joint multi-nation hosting of the 2030 tournament.

While the FA has yet to officially declare its stance, as reported by BBC, English football’s governing body will support both bids during FIFA's online Congress on Wednesday, where the official confirmation of hosts will take place. A formal statement explaining the FA’s position is expected after the Congress.

Saudi Arabia remains the sole bidder for the 2034 tournament, making its selection all but certain. Meanwhile, the 2030 World Cup is set to be awarded to unopposed co-hosts Spain, Morocco, and Portugal, with Uruguay, Argentina, and Paraguay hosting early celebratory matches to mark the tournament's centenary.

The FA’s expected endorsement of Saudi Arabia is likely to draw criticism due to the kingdom's human rights record and discriminatory laws. Some FA officials have reportedly been concerned about accusations of hypocrisy, particularly if England refused to back the bid but later participated in the tournament.

Instead of a traditional vote, FIFA is expected to confirm the bids through acclamation—a process where federations show support by applauding. Delegates will vote collectively on both bids, with no option to separate their choices.

Not all federations are on board. Norway's football federation has announced it will abstain, arguing that FIFA’s bidding process undermines its own reforms for good governance.

Germany’s national football association (DFB), however, declared its support for both bids last week. DFB president Bernd Neuendorf explained the decision was carefully considered despite concerns.

“We take the criticism of the applicant country seriously and will continue to engage in dialogue,” Neuendorf said. “Our goal is to work together with FIFA to improve the situation in the coming years.”