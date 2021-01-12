Fans disappointed! Viral photo of Anushka, Virat's baby is stock image, clarifies Vikas Kohli

Indian Cricket Team Captain Virat Kohli and Actress Anushka Sharma were blessed with a baby girl yesterday. Kohli had announced the arrival of the couple's first child on Twitter. Virat Kohli's brother Vikas Kohli took to Instagram to congratulate the couple. Vikas shared a picture which showed the feet of a newborn baby. "Happiness overboard .... angel in the house," Vikas wrote in the caption.

Vikas's post caused a stir online as many people assumed that the picture of the baby that Vikas had shared was of Virat and Anushka's newborn baby girl. Several media houses also carried the image as the first picture of Virat and Anushka's daughter which had been shared by the family.

However, this turned out to not be the case. The image Vikas had used in the post is a stock photo and not a picture of Virat and Anushka's daughter. A simple reserve image search will reveal the same. Stock images are professionally clicked photographs which are used by businesses or individuals for projects. The image that Vikas had used can be purchased at Shutterstock. The photo was taken by photographer Antonio V Oquias.

As reports carrying the incorrect information started to come in, Vikas again took to Instagram to clarify the matter. In a post, he wrote, "Guys let me clarify that the picture I posted yesterday to congratulate Virat and Anushka is a random picture and not an actual picture of the baby, as some media channels are reporting".

So, as it stands, no official photos of 'Baby Virushka', a nickname given to Virat and Anushka's baby girl by a section of the internet, have been shared by the couple yet. Fans will have to be patient and keep checking for updates regarding the name.

