Fashion designer Aniksha Jaisinghani arrested in Amruta Fadnavis bribe case

On Thursday, Mumbai Police arrested designer Aniksha Jaisinghani after Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, filed a first information report (FIR) against her. Amruta, in her FIR, alleged that she threatened her and attempted to bribe her.

Aniksha Jaisinghani is the daughter of wanted bookie Anil Jaisinghani. She was arrested under the sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act (PC) and the Indian Penal Code.

According to the complaint filed by Fadnavis, Jaisinghani offered her a Rs 1 crore bribe and asked her to intervene in her father's cases. Amruta Fadnavis and Aniksha Jaisinghani have been in touch for the past 16 months.

Who is Aniksha Jaisinghani?

Aniksha Jaisinghani is a law graduate and daughter of bookie Anil Jaisinghani. Devendra Fadnavis said that Anil has a number of cases against him in Maharashtra, Goa and Assam. Aniksha lives in the Ulhasnagar suburb in Thane near Mumbai.

Aniksha first met Amruta around 2015-2016 but did not contact her at that time. She contacted her in 2021 and told her that she needed Amruta’s help in her father's case and offered her Rs 1 crore against that. After Amruta refused to help her in the case, Aniksha allegedly sent her threatening videos and voice messages. A video clip shows Aniksha filling a bag with cash, which was later seen at the residence of Devendra Fadnavis

Anil Jaisinghani

Anil Jaisinghani's identity came to light during a case of extortion against former DCP of Mumbai's crime branch Amar Jadhav, who had kept the bookie's wife and kids captive in 2009 to force him to put bets on cricket games. Anil Jaisinghani has several cases filed against him and has been a fugitive for the past seven to eight years.