Faster groceries or cleaner air? Indian expat’s video on why India is just more convenient sparks debate

An Indian expat in Sweden sparks a debate on the convenience of living in India through a viral video, contrasting experiences of grocery and medical service accessibility.

An Indian expat residing in Sweden has sparked a widespread discussion on social media by comparing the convenience of life in India to that in Sweden. Her video highlights the swift grocery delivery services available in India, contrasting sharply with her experiences in Sweden, where it takes over 10 minutes just to reach the nearest bus stop for shopping.

"India is just more convenient!" she states, pointing out that these conveniences often go unmentioned in romanticised portrayals of life abroad. "A lot of these small things are not talked about enough, so you kind of romanticise this idea of living abroad just from what you see on social media, which is very misleading," she adds.

Despite her observations, she clarifies, "Don’t get me wrong, I love living in Sweden."

The video has ignited a vibrant conversation about the realities of living abroad versus the perceived conveniences back home. One of the key points discussed is the availability of essential services like medicines. She goes on to say that in Sweden, the pharmacies close by 6 pm, which can pose challenges for urgent needs. In contrast, medicines can be delivered directly to one's home in India. These contrasting experiences have led to a broader dialogue about whether the conveniences of living in India outweigh the benefits of residing in a country like Sweden.

Social media users have not hesitated to voice their opinions. One user queried, "When are you returning?" suggesting the expat might be better off moving back to India.

Another user commented, "India definitely offers a luxury lifestyle even for a middle-class family. In Europe, you have to be completely independent."

This sentiment reflects the perceived luxury available in India, contrasted with the independence required in European countries. Additionally, the video has prompted reflections on other aspects of life abroad, such as financial security and law enforcement, which are often considered benefits of European countries.

The expat's video has further fuelled a debate on lifestyle priorities. Some commenters have highlighted the trade-offs between India's conveniences and the quality of life factors in Europe, such as cleaner air and potentially fresher groceries.

"Faster groceries of questionable quality over clean air?" queried one commenter, questioning the value of convenience at the cost of environmental quality.

