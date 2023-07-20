'Feeling terrible': NCP's Supriya Sule on missing daughter's graduation ceremony at London School of Economics

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Supriya Sule, earlier this week, attended the opposition parties meet in Bengaluru. Her presence in the meet, however, meant that she was forced to miss the graduation ceremony of her daughter, Revati.

Taking to Twitter, Sule revealed that her daughter Revati graduated in Masters of Public Administration from the London School of Economics on Wednesday and she "felt terrible" for having missed her graduation.

"We are such proud parents! Our daughter Revati just graduated - Masters (MPA) from London School of Economics today. Feeling terrible for missing her graduation, but that's life," she stated.

We are such proud parents! Our daughter Revati just graduated - Masters (MPA) from London School of Economics today 🎓



Feeling terrible for missing her graduation, but that's life. pic.twitter.com/oeVpMzO5Rd — Supriya Sule (@supriya_sule) July 19, 2023

Her tweet garnered several responses, many of whom congratulated Revati for graduation from the prestigious institution. "Congratulations," industrialist Harsh Goenka wrote. INC India secretary Prithviraj Sathe added, "Congratulations to Revati and the proud parents."

"Dear Revati, Congratulations!! wishing for a great career ahead," a Twitter user added. "Whoa…. Many many congratulations guys, especially our star Revati," another stated.

Besides NCP, many other parties, such as Indian National Congress, All India Trinamool Congress (TMC), Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Janata Dal (United), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), among others.

Twenty-six opposition parties on Tuesday formed a coalition --Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA)-- to unitedly take on the ruling NDA with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi asserting that the fight will be "between INDIA and Prime Minister Narendra Modi".

The strategy to be followed by INDIA opposition grouping in Parliament was a point of discussion at the two-day opposition meeting in Bengaluru that concluded on Tuesday, PTI reported, quoting sources.

All party leaders unanimously decided to coordinate on issues that they want to take up against the government in Parliament, the sources said.

The 26 parties have a combined strength of about 150 seats in Lok Sabha, as against over 330 of the NDA, and are in power individually or in alliance in Delhi and 10 states.

