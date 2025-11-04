Festivals, heritage villages, food trails are leading India’s new wave of experience-driven travel

A new wave of Indian travellers is redefining how the country explores its own cultural landscape. From Durga Puja processions in Kolkata to Onam feasts in Kerala, festivals are no longer background events, they are the reason people travel.

Speaking to Business Today, Aditi Rawat, Associate Fellow, Pahle India Foundation, said, “Rising disposable incomes, social media exposure, and a post-pandemic desire for authenticity are driving people to engage directly with local life — be it staying in heritage villages, joining culinary trails, or learning crafts. For younger travellers, it’s about identity and discovery; for older ones, nostalgia and connection; for international visitors, culture and meaning.”

Skyscanner’s data suggests over 76% of Indian travellers now adjust their plans to attend cultural events, a figure that highlights how festivals are shaping travel decisions more than ever. “Festivals are no longer just add-ons to itineraries but the primary motivators of travel intent,” Neel Ghose, Skyscanner's Travel Trends and Destinations Expert, told Business Today. “Almost two out of five culture-oriented travellers agree that they return feeling transformed, having learnt something new about the place or people.”

Major Indian festivals such as Durga Puja, Lathmar Holi, and Onam are becoming travel magnets, driving domestic and international interest. “These iconic celebrations are drawing travellers both within India and from abroad because they showcase living traditions at their most vibrant,” Ghose noted. He added that searches to Varanasi — known for events like Dev Deepawali, Mahashivratri, and Ganga Mahotsav — have risen by 76% for travel in 2025 compared to the previous year.

Culture-led tourism is also moving India up the global value chain. “Private investment in heritage hotels, homestays, and cultural enterprises is redefining how India is perceived globally — less as a monument destination, more as a living civilisation,” Ghose said. “With government enabling infrastructure and communities co-owning experiences, cultural tourism can become India’s most sustainable growth story.”

The growing appeal of cultural travel has also created opportunities for smaller destinations. “Pairing marquee events with lesser-known towns — like exploring Mandawa after Pushkar Fair or Chettinad after Pongal — gives travellers a more authentic and less crowded escape,” Ghose added.

As India has already headed into its post-Diwali wedding season, Skyscanner also notes a surge in destination weddings. “Eighty-five percent of Indians have either had or are planning a destination wedding,” Ghose said. “Goa remains a top choice, but hidden gems like Gokarna, Kalimpong, and Mahabalipuram are rising.”

He added that couples increasingly plan pre-wedding getaways and themed celebrations, transforming weddings into multi-day travel experiences.