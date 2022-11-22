Argentina Vs Saudi Arabia: Messi starts his FIFA World Cup quest, Saudi looking to draw match

Soccer sensation Lionel Messi is all set to kickstart his fifth (and final) FIFA World Cup quest with their first group match against Saudi Arabia at the Lusail Stadium on November 22, Tuesday. The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner is one of the favourites this season and experts have full faith his magic might work and Argentina can win the cup after 36 years.

When and where to watch

The FIFA World Cup match between Argentina and Saudi Arabia will be played at the Lusail Stadium, and would start at 3.30 pm IST, on November 22.

Indian viewers can the FIFA World Cup match on the Jio Cinema app and website for free. They can also watch the live telecast on Sports 18 channel.

Team analysis

Argentina

Lionel Scaloni’s men have had an amazing run so with a record of being unbeaten in 36 games in a row, which includes its spectacular run at the Copa America tournament. The team’s high point is its defence, and they conceded just 8 goals in 17 qualifying matches for the World Cup.

Though we all know that Argentina has an edge over the Saudis, but the team has been plagued due to injuries. Messi and other Argentina star players including Leandro Paredes, Nicolas Otamendi, and Angel di Maria were absent from the team's field training camp at Qatar University.

The team has already dropped key personnel who played wonders at the Copa America win last year, such as Giovanni Lo Celso, Joaquin Correa, and Nicolas Gonzalez.

Earlier, the Lionel Scaloni-coached Argentina side has already sent Joaquin Correa and Nicolas Gonzalez back home due to their injuries.

Saudi Arabia

Today's match will be Saudi Arabia’s sixth World Cup campaign and is probably the hardest opening game to date, as per experts. Saudi Arabia has lost four of its five World Cup opening games and has been unlucky to start 2022 with what could be the toughest of all.

Though there is no pressure on Saudi Arabia to beat Argentina or even draw, fans can expect to see a competitive game.

Records at a glance

Argentina wins: 2

Saudi Arabia wins: 0

Draws: 2

Argentina goals: 7

Saudi Arabia goals: 3

Match History

November 14, 2012: Saudi Arabia 0-0 Argentina (International friendly)

October 20, 1992: Saudi Arabia 1-3 Argentina (Confederations Cup)

July 16, 1988: Argentina 2-0 Saudi Arabia (Bicentennial Gold Cup)

July 6, 1988: Argentina 2-2 Saudi Arabia (Bicentennial Gold Cup)

⌛ FT! #Argentina thrashed UAE with a great performance by the team's 'heavyweights' Ángel Di María & Lionel Messi before the start of the #WorldCup.



😱 Lionel Scaloni's men proved they are ready to face Poland, Mexico & Saudi Arabia.



📡 https://t.co/DyrDOQAJ0R pic.twitter.com/kjuvnSMx5K — AS USA (@English_AS) November 16, 2022

Tentative teams

Predicted Argentina XI: E. Martinez; Molina, Romero, Lisandro Martinez, Acuna; De Paul, Rodriguez; Di Maria, Messi, Alvarez; Lautaro Martinez.

Predicted Saudi Arabia XI: Al-Owais; Al-Burayk, Al-Amri, Al-Bulahyi, Al-Shahrani; Kanno, Al-Malki; Al-Shehri, Al-Faraj, Al-Daswari; Al-Buraikan