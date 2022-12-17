scorecardresearch
News
LATEST
Trends
Fire breaks out in Delhi's Phoenix Hospital; 5 fire tenders on the spot

Feedback

Fire breaks out in Delhi's Phoenix Hospital; 5 fire tenders on the spot

According to Delhi fire service, a call about the blaze was made around 9 am while the fire was doused by 9:50 am.

As per the latest update, the fire has been extinguished now. As per the latest update, the fire has been extinguished now.

A fire broke out in the basement of Delhi's Phoenix Hospital in Greater Kailash Part 1 on Saturday morning. At least five fire tenders were rushed to the spot, India Today reported.

No casualties have been reported in the fire, according to initial reports.

The fire broke out in the basement area of the hospital in the morning. According to Delhi fire service, a call about the blaze was made at around 9 am while the fire was doused by 9:50 am.

As per the latest update, the fire has been extinguished now.

Also Read: CNG Prices Hiked: IGL increases CNG retail prices in Delhi-NCR from today; check new prices here

Published on: Dec 17, 2022, 11:57 AM IST
Posted by: Smriti Mishra, Dec 17, 2022, 11:51 AM IST
IN THIS STORY

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS