'Fired over 16,000 steps...': Chinese worker wins privacy battle after boss tracks his step count 

A Chinese worker dismissed after his company discovered he had walked more than 16,000 steps while on medical leave has won a protracted legal battle — reigniting national debate over workplace surveillance and employee privacy.

As reported by the South China Morning Post, the case, which dates back to 2019, resurfaced after China’s Ministry of Justice spotlighted it on its official social media account on October 29. The post quickly went viral, prompting public discussion on the boundaries of employer oversight and the protection of workers’ rights under Chinese labour law.

Advertisement

The worker, identified only as Chen, was employed by a company in Jiangsu province. After injuring his back at work in early 2019, he took medical leave supported by a hospital diagnosis. Following multiple medical consultations and extensions of leave — including for a heel spur that caused severe pain while walking — Chen returned briefly to work before being dismissed for “faking illness” and “unauthorized absence.”

The company claimed surveillance footage and internal step-count data showed Chen “running towards the office” and logging over 16,000 steps on a day he had claimed to be unfit for work.

Chen challenged the dismissal through the local labour arbitration committee, insisting his hospital records substantiated his medical condition. Authorities agreed, ruling the termination unlawful and ordering the company to pay 118,779 yuan (about US$16,700) in compensation.

Advertisement

After two rounds of appeals, the courts upheld the ruling, stating that the company’s evidence was “insufficient” and that Chen had complied with all legal procedures for medical leave.

The verdict has sparked fresh scrutiny of digital monitoring practices in Chinese workplaces, where employers increasingly use apps, surveillance cameras, and internal chat tools to track workers’ movements and productivity. Many online commenters sided with Chen, arguing that excessive data monitoring violates privacy and creates a climate of mistrust.

Legal experts say the case underscores the growing tension between technology-driven management and employee rights, especially as step trackers, attendance software, and facial recognition systems become standard in many Chinese firms.