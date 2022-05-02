Flight services at Mumbai Airport to remain shut for 6 hours on May 10

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport will not operate any flights for six hours on May 10 due to maintenance work, the airport announced on Monday. Due to this several scheduled flights will be affected. However, the airport's other facilities will be operational.

Both the runways at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, also known as Mumbai International Airport, won't be functional for six hours on May 10 for pre-monsoon maintenance and repair work.

"As part of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport's (CSMIA) monsoon contingency plan, both runways - RWY 14/32 & 09/27 will remain non-operational on May 10, 2022, for pre-monsoon maintenance & repair work," noted CSMIA in an official statement.

The closure of the runways will be between 11:00 am and 5:00 pm on May 10. The airport has issued NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) in this regard. The airport added that operations will resume as usual from 5:00 pm onwards on May 10.

CSMIA has requested passengers to check with their respective airlines on their scheduled flights for May 10.

"The runway closure is a yearly practice and contingency plan on the same will help maintain operational continuity and ensure passengers safety. CSMIA regrets any inconvenience caused to its esteemed passengers," added CSMIA.

