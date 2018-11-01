Flipkart's Big Diwali Sale kicks off: Check best deals on smartphones, TVs, other appliances

Flipkart started the third wave of festive sales from today, November 1, and will continue till November 5. It will host attractive discounts and no-cost EMI offers, including the Buyback Guarantee option and deals on iPhones, Galaxy flagships, and Pixel 2 XL.

Flipkart Plus members have started early celebrations, as they received all offers from October 31st night. However, all customers can get 10 per cent additional discount on SBI credit cards, no cost EMI available through Bajaj Finserv and various banks and 10 per cent cashback via PhonePe, among others. This sale offers up to 75 per cent discount on TVs and home products, up to 80 per cent off on electronic gadgets and clothing.

Flipkart is offering an Apple iPhone X (64GB) for Rs 69,999. The MRP of the phone is Rs 91,430. Similarly a Samsung Galaxy S9+ (6GB RAM+256GB) that is for Rs 73,900 is being offered at Rs 65,000. You can get a Google Pixel 2 XL (4GB RAM+64GB) for Rs 45,499.

On the other hand, Amazon India's Great Indian Festival sale kicks from November 2nd and will end with its rival Flipkart on 5th. It will be exclusively offering the most anticipated smartphone OnePlus 6T. It will also provide some bestselling phones at their lowest ever prices including Redmi 6A. Customers can get up to 80 per cent discounts on fashion, kitchen, home products, and maximum of Rs 25,000 off on new laptops.

Apart from great offers, customers shopping for more than Rs 500 on the first day of the sale are likely receive a free movie ticket, meal and mobile recharge on making an online payment.

Both Flipkart and Amazon India have reportedly crossed $2 billion in profits during their Dussehra sales. Even though, both the businesses don't reveal estimates, Flipkart stated it had captured "over 70 per cent share of the entire Indian e-commerce syndicate in the five days Big Billions Day sale, matching scale with global retail events."

Xiaomi has also entered the competition with its own Diwali with Mi sale where shoppers can get discounts and offers on Xiaomi product and merchandises.

Xiaomi's Diwali sale offers flat Rs. 500 cash back on a minimum purchase of Rs 5,000. Buyers can also get up to Rs 2,000 super cash back by using MobiKwik wallet. There are also providing ixigo vouchers worth Rs 3,500 on select products.

