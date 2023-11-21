'For India...': Vir Das on winning International Emmy for Comedy; Ektaa Kapoor honoured with prestigious Directorate award

The winners of the International Emmy Awards 2023 were announced on Monday (local time) in New York. Renowned comedian and actor Vir Das won an Emmy award for comedy for Netflix's 'Vir Das: Landing', making him the first Indian comedian to achieve this feat.

He shared the award with 'Derry Girls - Season 3' produced by Hat Trick Productions.

"For India... For Indian Comedy. Every breath, every word. Thank you to the @iemmys for this incredible honour," Das wrote on X (formerly Twitter) after his win.

For India 🇮🇳 For Indian Comedy. Every breath, every word. Thank you to the @iemmys for this incredible honour. pic.twitter.com/Jb1744aZiy — Vir Das (@thevirdas) November 21, 2023

At the same time, Indian producer Ektaa Kapoor became the first Indian woman filmmaker to receive the International Emmy Directorate Award at the 51st International Film Awards.

She took to Instagram and wrote, "India I'm bringing home YOUR Emmy".

Actors Shefali Shah and Jim Sarbh were also nominated in this year's Awards, however, the two lost in their respective categories. The two congratulated Das for his big win. "You make us so so so proud," Shah wrote in her Instagram story. In another story, she added, "You won this for all of us."

Jim Sarbh too congratulated Vir Das for bagging an Emmy.

A day before the award ceremony, Vir Das posted a clip in which he said that 'the day he was called a terrorist, he was nominated for the International Emmy Awards'.

He wrote, "The universe is a full circle. So just wanted to say thanks and that if anyone out there is ever in the dark, stay till sunlight, and know that love will find you, and the universe will carry you (sic)."

Kapoor, while talking about her win, said, "It brings me immense joy and happiness to be honoured at a global scale, such as this. I've always wanted to tell stories because they give me a chance to be heard, seen and represented."

"My heart is filled with gratitude, and a stronger resolve to make a positive impact through my work for audiences," she said, as per ANI.

This year's nominations featured a diverse group of 56 candidates from 20 countries across 14 categories, highlighting the global reach and impact of the International Emmy Awards.

