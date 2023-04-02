Former India all-rounder Salim Durani passes away at 88; PM Modi leads tributes for 'cricketing legend'

Former Indian cricketer Salim Aziz Durani passed away in Jamnagar, Gujarat on Sunday morning. Durani, 88, was reportedly suffering from illness for a brief period. He was a left-handed batter and left-arm spinner, and represented India in 29 Tests, scoring 1202 runs and taking 75 wickets.

In domestic cricket, Durani played Ranji Trophy for Saurashtra, Rajasthan, and Gujarat. He was famous for his outstanding performance in India’s series victory against England in 1961-62, picking up eight and 10 wickets in Kolkata and Chennai.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to pen a heartfelt tribute for Durani and called him a "cricketing legend". "Salim Durani Ji was a cricketing legend, an institution in himself. He made a key contribution to India’s rise in the world of cricket. On and off the field, he was known for his style. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace," PM Modi wrote.

"Salim Durani Ji had a very old and strong association with Gujarat. He played for Saurashtra and Gujarat for a few years. He also made Gujarat his home. I have had the opportunity to interact with him and was deeply impressed by his multifaceted persona. He will surely be missed," he added.

Not just PM Modi, but tributes poured in from all corners, including several cricketers.

"Easily one of the most colourful cricketers of India - Salim Durani. Rest in Peace," former India head coach Ravi Shastri tweeted.

“India’s first Arjuna Award-winning cricketer and a man who hit sixes on public demand, Salim Durani. Om Shanti. Heartfelt Condolences to his family, friends and loved ones,” former India batter VVS Laxman posted.

"Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Salim Durani ji. A really warm and loving person. My thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time. Rest in peace," said Sachin Tendulkar.

"Saddened by the news that cricket legend SalimDurani has passed away. Born in Kabul too early for the white-ball era in which he'd have thrived, the volatile genius was a crowd-pleaser&public favourite: "No Durani No Test" posters went up when he was dropped against England. RIP," Congress MP Shashi Tharoor added.

The star cricketer also dabbled in Bollywood, starring opposite renowned actor Praveen Babi in the movie Charitra in 1973.

