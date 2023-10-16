Former Starbucks employee leaks coffee recipes online, post goes viral

A former employee of the globally renowned coffee chain, Starbucks, recently set the internet abuzz by disclosing an extensive collection of the company's coffee recipes on the microblogging site X, formerly known as Twitter. This revelation has ignited a newfound fascination among coffee enthusiasts eager to replicate the iconic beverages Starbucks is celebrated for.

The leaked post, titled "A Starbucks employee got fired, and she posted every Starbucks drink recipe. You're welcome," garnered immediate attention and has since gone viral.

A Starbucks employee got fired and she posted every Starbucks drink recipe. you’re welcome 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/dA8v2jsOET — Ꮶᴀʟʏᴀɴ ×͜× (@IamKalyanRaksha) October 14, 2023

While this instance is the latest to capture attention, it's not the first of its kind. Several former Starbucks employees have previously divulged the company's closely guarded recipes on platforms like TikTok. These revelations have deepened the understanding of coffee aficionados regarding the intricate processes behind the making of Starbucks' beloved beverages.

Starbucks, boasting a massive global fanbase, is particularly renowned for its distinct Java Chip Frappe and an array of other unique coffee creations. However, its offerings often come at a premium price. Despite the company's in-store sales of iced coffees and cold brews, the leaked recipes now empower customers to recreate their cherished Starbucks drinks in the comfort of their homes. Online communities have been celebrating this newfound avenue for crafting Starbucks-inspired beverages, thanks to the information shared by the ex-employee.

The viral post has amassed significant attention, with the caption proudly declaring, "A Starbucks employee got fired, and she posted every Starbucks drink recipe. You're welcome." Internet users have been quick to embrace this treasure trove of Starbucks secrets.

One comment on the post humorously reads, "Now we make our own cute drinks and we'll write our own names and we'll call it Ariane Grande or whatever."

Now we make our own cute drinks and we'll write our own names and we'll call it Ariane Grande or whatever — Greatness on X (@HumanActions) October 14, 2023

Another user wittily quipped, "Little coffee, loads of sugar, and add sweets, chocolate, syrup, sprinkles, and optional milk pumped with air (foam) unless you are a sugar addict, mostly undrinkable."

Little coffee , loads of sugar and add sweets chocolate , syrup , sprinkles and optional milk pumped with air (foam) unless you are a sugar addict mostly undrinkable — rightswing 🇮🇳 🇺🇸 (@rightswingin) October 14, 2023

A third user playfully surmised, "She is making sure she doesn't get employed again."

She is making sure she doesn’t get employed again — Vanshita (@yourswriterly) October 14, 2023

One enthusiastic observer shared their thoughts, stating, "Recipes!!! Starbucks lovers... this thread is a gift for y'all!! This is what happens when you treat your employees like trash... pay them low wages, don't give them employee benefits and penalize them for forming a union!"

Since its initial posting, these clandestine recipes have received close to 980,000 views and sparked over 300 comments. The desire to recreate the magic of Starbucks in one's own kitchen seems to be a captivating proposition, as the post continues to reverberate across the internet.

