Former WWE star Sara Lee's cause of death ascertained suicide, autopsy report confirms

Former WWE wrestler Sara Lee, who passed away in October of last year, has been determined to have died by suicide after consuming a lethal combination of drugs and alcohol, according to an autopsy report obtained by TMZ. The report from the Bexar County Medical Examiner's Office reveals that Sara left letters of intent at the scene before her death.

Sara's mother, Terri, had announced her daughter's passing on Facebook, asking for privacy and prayers for the family. A few months after Sara's death, a source close to the family had told People that the wrestler was heavily drinking on the night she died and that her death was accidental.

However, the autopsy report shows that Sara consumed a mixture of doxylamine, amphetamines, and alcohol, which resulted in mixed drug toxicity. The report also notes that Sara was found with bruises and abrasions on her head and body, which officials suspect may have been the result of a fall while she was intoxicated.

Sara Lee was a contestant on the WWE reality competition series Tough Enough in 2015, which she won. She was married to fellow wrestler Westin Blake and was the mother of three children. Her death at the age of 30 has saddened the wrestling community, which has mourned her passing and expressed condolences to her family.