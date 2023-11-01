Four detained for waving Palestinian flag during Pakistan vs Bangladesh match in Kolkata, let off later

In a dramatic incident during the Pakistan vs Bangladesh World Cup cricket match held at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata, four individuals were temporarily detained by the local authorities for waving a Palestinian flag. However, they were later released after preliminary questioning.

According to the police, the incident occurred near Gate 6 and Block G1 of the stadium, where the four individuals waved the Palestinian flag. Initial reports suggest that the police stationed at Eden Gardens were initially unsure of the protesters' intentions, but the waving of the flag led to their temporary detention.

"Policemen posted at Eden Gardens initially could not understand what the protesters were up to. Then they waved the Palestine flag before being detained. They, however, did not raise any slogan," a senior police officer told PTI.

The four detainees, all in their mid-twenties, were identified as residents of the Bally, Ekbalpore, and Karaya PS areas. Sources within the Kolkata Police revealed to PTI that their protest was related to the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza, and they chose the high-profile international cricket match as the platform for their demonstration.

Regarding the cricket match itself, Pakistan secured a significant victory over Bangladesh with a seven-wicket win in the World Cup. Opener Fakhar Zaman, who returned to the team after a knee injury, played a pivotal role with an aggressive half-century. Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi delivered a remarkable performance, taking three wickets for just 23 runs, as Bangladesh was bundled out for a mere 204 runs.

Fakhar Zaman, smashing seven sixes and three fours in his 74-ball innings, scored 81 runs, while Abdullah Shafique contributed a quick 68 off 69 balls, forming a potent opening partnership of 128 runs.

While Bangladesh fought back briefly, thanks to off-spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz's three wickets, Pakistan chased down the target of 205 runs in 32.3 overs.

This defeat marked Bangladesh's sixth consecutive loss in the tournament, and they were officially eliminated from the Cricket World Cup with two matches remaining. In their upcoming matches, they are scheduled to face Sri Lanka and Australia.

As for Pakistan, with three wins from seven matches, their hopes of reaching the semifinals remained faint but alive. They will face New Zealand next before concluding their league campaign against England.

