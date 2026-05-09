Four finance veterans launch Daksham Capital to tap India’s HNIs, CXOs, global investors

Four senior financial services professionals have come together to launch Daksham Capital, a premium multi-family office, private banking and wealth management firm focused on high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals, family-owned businesses, CXOs and global Indian investors.

Launched in New Delhi on May 7, the firm has been founded by Saket Lakhotia (Group CEO), Astha Mago (COO), Achin Bhardwaj (Jt. CIO) and Pankaj Kedia (Jt. CIO). The leadership team brings experience across private banking, fund management, investment banking, corporate advisory and institutional finance.

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Daksham Capital said it aims to address fragmented advisory services through an integrated and research-led wealth platform at a time when India’s serviceable wealth pool is projected to grow to nearly $9 trillion by 2035.

Saket Lakhotia, Group CEO, said, “India’s wealth management landscape is at an inflection point. Clients today are more informed and more discerning than ever before — they expect institutional rigour, beyond just relationship-driven advice. Our investment framework is built around that expectation, combining proprietary research with a disciplined, process-driven approach to deliver consistent, long-term outcomes.”

The firm said its approach is centred on institutional-grade research, proprietary allocation models, disciplined product selection frameworks and continuous portfolio monitoring to help clients navigate a complex investment environment.

Daksham Capital follows a process-based framework for risk management and return optimisation, evaluating portfolio decisions on parameters such as suitability, diversification, liquidity, risk and long-term wealth creation.

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The company’s operating philosophy is built around its “Daksham Compass” principles — Wisdom, Stability, Ethics and Niche — which, it said, reflect its focus on experience-backed insights, personalised solutions, disciplined processes and transparency.

The firm also plans to combine human expertise with algorithmic precision by leveraging analytics, data intelligence and AI-driven advisory solutions.

Daksham Capital said its founding team has previously advised more than 600 clients with over $1 billion in assets under advisory, and will focus on delivering disciplined, transparent and long-term wealth strategies in India’s rapidly expanding wealth management market.