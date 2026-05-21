From a joke on X to 9.3 mn followers: Cockroach Janta Party crosses Instagram followers of BJP in just 4 days

It started with a joke on X. Four days later, it has more Instagram followers than the ruling party of the world's most populous democracy.

The Cockroach Janta Party, a satirical political movement launched on May 16, crossed 9 million followers on Instagram on May 20, surpassing the BJP's official handle @bjp4india, which has around 8.7 million followers. The BJP, for context, has shared over 18,000 posts on its Instagram page. The CJP has put up 54.

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"Don't underestimate the power of youth," the party's social media said after crossing the BJP's follower count. "'World's largest party' they said."

DON'T MISS: Cockroach Janta Party gets opposition! It's called National Parasitic Front

How it started

The movement traces back to a controversial remark allegedly made by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant during a court hearing, in which the word "cockroach" was used in a context that sparked immediate backlash among young people online.

Abhijeet Dipke, a 30-year-old from Aurangabad, Maharashtra, who had just completed a Master's in Public Relations from Boston University, seized the moment. On May 16, he posted an invitation to join a new platform for all the "cockroaches" out there. The eligibility criteria he listed: "unemployed, lazy, chronically online, ability to rant professionally."

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The post went viral before Justice Kant could clarify that his remarks had been directed at people using fake degrees to enter professions, not at unemployed youth. By that point, the movement had taken on a life of its own.

The Instagram handle @cockroachjantaparty was opened on May 17, a day after the campaign launched on X. Within 78 hours, it had blown past 3 million followers. By May 20, that figure had more than tripled to 9 million.

DO CHECKOUT: Meet Abhijeet Dipke, the former AAP social media worker who founded 'Cockroach Janta Party'

What the party stands for and who is behind it

The CJP's bio describes it as "A political front of the youth, by the youth, for the youth." Beyond the satire, the platform has channelled genuine frustration around youth unemployment, paper leaks and political accountability, issues that have built persistent resentment among India's younger population.

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Dipke, who calls himself the "Founding President," had previously volunteered with AAP's social media team before leaving for the US. The party has already recorded over 1.6 lakh registrations on its website.

On X, where the movement began, the handle has 165,500 followers as of May 21. Political support has also arrived; Akhilesh Yadav and Mahua Moitra have both expressed backing for the movement on social media.