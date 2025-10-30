From awe to anxiety: British vlogger’s Old Delhi experience sparks culture shock debate 

A British travel vlogger’s experience in Old Delhi has gone viral after she shared an emotional account of feeling overwhelmed by the city’s street chaos — igniting a wider debate on culture shock, privilege, and the realities of travel in developing nations.

Emma, who goes by @discoverwithemma_ on Instagram, posted a video showing her and her partner riding in an autorickshaw through the bustling streets of Old Delhi. As they waited at a traffic signal, several beggars and transgender individuals approached them, asking for money. Some reached out to touch them — a moment that Emma later described as deeply uncomfortable.

“I can’t stand strangers touching me. Getting hounded in a rickshaw in Delhi was honestly overwhelming,” she wrote in her caption. “We couldn’t go more than a few seconds without people approaching us, and in the chaos of Old Delhi it made the whole backpacking experience pretty intense.”

The clip, which has since amassed over 11 million views, shows Emma visibly anxious as she recounts feeling “stressed, drained, and honestly ready to give up on filming anything.”

Yet, the influencer also struck a note of balance, acknowledging both the challenges and beauty of her travels. “Travel is full of highs and lows, and today reminded me why we love it so much,” she said. “We had the most amazing time exploring a completely different side of Delhi — peaceful gardens, beautiful historic landmarks, and street food that makes you forget all the chaos.”

Her honesty resonated with many viewers, especially fellow travellers who related to the sensory overload of India’s capital city. “Nah I’d be crying 😭 please don’t touch me,” one user wrote, while another commented, “They’re just trying to make ends meet. If they had other opportunities, they’d take them in a heartbeat.”

Others saw Emma’s experience as part of what makes travel meaningful. “I always look at these interactions as part of the experience — seeing how other people live. We are not the only ones in the world,” read one comment.

However, not all reactions were sympathetic. Several Indian users criticised Emma for what they saw as a lack of cultural understanding. “Please don’t come to India to visit. I’m saying this as an Indian,” one wrote. Another added, “Stop playing victim — you chose to take a tuk-tuk instead of a cab. You don’t go to the hood in New York and complain if you get robbed. It’s the same thing.”

The viral video has since become the centre of a broader discussion about the intersection of tourism, poverty, and privilege, as well as the emotional toll of travel in environments very different from one’s own.

While some defended Emma’s reaction as a natural human response to discomfort, others argued that such encounters reflect a gap in cultural empathy — and that responsible travel requires not only openness to beauty, but also to the harsh realities that come with it.

As one viewer summarized in the comments: “Travel isn’t always pretty — sometimes it teaches you more about yourself than the place you’re visiting.”