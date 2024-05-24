From Bahraich to Buckingham: Uttar Pradesh's Pink Rickshaw driver receives UK's royal honour

An 18-year-old rickshaw driver from a village in Bahraich district, Uttar Pradesh, has captured global attention after receiving the esteemed Amal Clooney Women's Empowerment Award in London.

Arti, a trailblazer in her community, was recognised for her exceptional work with the government's Pink E-rickshaw initiative to provide safer transportation options for women and drive positive change.

Arti's inspiring journey took a fairy-tale turn when she met King Charles III at Buckingham Palace following the prestigious award ceremony. Overwhelmed with joy and gratitude, she reflected on the impact of her work and the newfound sense of independence it has brought her.

"I take pride in inspiring other girls facing similar challenges. This newfound independence has allowed me to see the world differently. Now, I can fulfill not only my dreams but also those of my daughter," shared Arti, whose visit to London marked a significant milestone in her life.

During her encounter with the King, Arti proudly showcased her eco-friendly pink rickshaw, symbolising not just a mode of transport but an idea and a movement towards sustainability. Impressed by Arti's dedication to driving positive change, King Charles III listened attentively as she shared her passion for driving an e-rickshaw powered by home-charged batteries instead of polluting fuels.

Arti's remarkable journey from a rural village to Buckingham Palace was made possible through Project Lehar, a collaboration between Prince's Trust International and the Aga Khan Foundation, which introduced her to the Pink E-Rickshaw scheme.

This initiative aims to empower women, particularly widows and single mothers like Arti, by offering employment opportunities and safe transport options.

We are so proud of Arti, who today has won the Amal Clooney Women's Empowerment Award! 💪



Arti is a participant of #ProjectLehar – a partnership between AKF & @KingsTrustInt – supporting girls & young women in India to learn, earn & thrive.



Congratulations Arti! 👏 https://t.co/DDXbd01jSW — Aga Khan Foundation (@AKF_Global) May 21, 2024

Speaking on Arti's remarkable achievements, Amal Clooney, the renowned activist-barrister and namesake of the award, hailed her as a beacon of inspiration for women in her community. "Arti's determination to create a safer world for her daughter and her relentless efforts in a traditionally male-dominated field exemplifies the spirit of resilience and empowerment we seek to celebrate," stated Clooney.