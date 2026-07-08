From ChatGPT to cybercrime? Japanese teen arrested after 46,000 anime accounts vanish

A 15-year-old student in Japan has been arrested for allegedly using ChatGPT to help develop a computer program that investigators say was used to delete more than 46,000 user accounts from an anime streaming platform, disrupting its services for nearly a month.

According to Japanese media reports, the teenager is suspected of fraudulent obstruction of business after allegedly exploiting a security flaw in Bandai Namco Filmworks' Bandai Channel streaming service in November 2025. Investigators claim he used ChatGPT to assist in writing a program that automated unauthorised access to member accounts, resulting in the cancellation of 46,812 subscriptions.

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During questioning, the teenager allegedly told investigators, "I created the source code for the withdrawal process myself. Since the processing was taking a long time, I asked ChatGPT and completed it in a different programming language," explaining that he had used the AI chatbot to speed up the coding process.

Service remained disrupted for weeks

Police allege that on November 4, 2025, the teen sent fraudulent commands to Bandai Channel's servers, triggering the mass deregistration of thousands of user accounts. The attack disrupted the company's services from November 6, with full operations resuming only in December after repairs to its systems. Bandai Namco Filmworks later reported the incident to the police.

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Investigators believe the teenager identified a vulnerability in the platform and exploited it to gain unauthorised access to account information. Authorities further allege that even after the company blocked his access, he changed his IP address about 30 times to continue sending malicious commands.

Teen says he had 'no grudge'

The suspect, who was a junior high school student at the time of the alleged attack, had already been arrested in June this year in connection with other computer-related offences. Reports say he taught himself programming while in elementary school.

While admitting to the allegations, the teenager reportedly told investigators he had "no grudge" against Bandai Namco Filmworks and targeted the platform simply because "there were many accounts I could log into". He also said, "I started using computers when I was in the fourth grade and taught myself everything I know. I happened to be able to access the information and had nothing against the company."

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Company alerts affected users

After the breach, Bandai Namco Filmworks contacted affected customers individually and advised them to remain cautious of phishing and impersonation emails. Users whose memberships had been cancelled were asked to re-register, while the company also announced refunds for subscription fees charged during the service disruption.

The company said there is no evidence that the leaked data has been published online or misused, adding, "We take this situation very seriously and will continue to conduct regular checks and strive to prevent any recurrence."