'Missed IIT dreams to...': Startup founder explains how India’s information divide fuels poverty

Talent isn’t what holds back India’s poor — it’s the lack of access to the right information. That’s the message from Tej Pandya, Founder of Groweasy.ai, who recently shared his thoughts in a widely-discussed post on LinkedIn.

Pandya argued that while opportunities today are more accessible online than ever before, the real challenge lies in filtering signal from noise. “In India poor people don’t lack talent. They lack information,” he wrote, urging young Indians to rethink how they consume digital content.

Advertisement

Missed chances, lost potential

Recalling examples from the past decade, Pandya highlighted how bright students often failed to reach their true potential simply because they weren’t aware of critical opportunities.

A boy who scored 90% in Class 12, he said, missed out on IIT JEE coaching because he didn’t know such a pathway existed, eventually settling for a tier-4 college.

Meanwhile, wealthier peers, better informed through networks and mentors, knew about subsidies, exams, and career shortcuts that changed their trajectory.

“Back then, stock market knowledge lived in Mumbai. If you weren’t there, you missed out,” Pandya wrote, underscoring how geography and privilege amplified the information gap.

2025 wealth hack: Train your algorithm

According to Pandya, while technology has democratised access, it has also drowned users in a flood of irrelevant content. “Today? Everything is online. But the right info is buried in noise,” he said.

Advertisement

He urged people to consciously train their feeds — curating what they read, watch, and listen to — to accelerate learning and career growth. “Your biggest wealth hack in 2025: Train your algorithm like your future depends on it. Because it does,” Pandya emphasized.

Experts often say that in the digital era, information is the new currency. But the lack of structured access can hinder social mobility just as much as poverty itself. When disadvantaged communities don’t know about scholarships, financial instruments, or career opportunities, they remain locked out of progress despite having raw talent.

Whether it’s the knowledge of government schemes, upskilling platforms, or global opportunities, the difference between success and stagnation often lies in who has the right information at the right time.

Advertisement

Pandya’s closing question resonates with a generation scrolling endlessly on their phones:

“Are you consuming for entertainment — or for escape velocity?”