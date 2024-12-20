From solo female travel to pop culture tourism: What's next for travellers in 2025, where would you go?

The travel landscape is evolving, and 2025 promises to be a year of transformative journeys. From solo female travellers charting new paths to wellness retreats and pop culture-inspired trips, the latest travel trends reveal a world hungry for meaningful experiences and personal growth.

Empowerment takes flight: The rise of solo female travel

According to a new report released by a visa processing platform, one of the most striking trends for 2025 is the surge in solo female travel. In 2024, 30% of solo visa applications were filed by women, with that figure projected to rise to 37% next year.

Millennials and Gen Z women are leading this movement, seeking empowerment and adventure in destinations like Bali, Thailand, and Japan, which are celebrated for their safety and cultural richness.

“Solo travel is no longer just a niche—it’s a movement,” said an industry expert. “Women are redefining what it means to explore the world on their own terms.”

Asia shines as a tourism powerhouse

Asia continues to dominate the global travel scene. Thailand, Japan, Vietnam, and Indonesia are gearing up for a banner year, with expanded visa-free policies and major events like Expo 2025 in Osaka drawing millions of visitors. Singapore’s Disney Cruise is also set to make waves, with demand projected to rise by over 27%.

The shift to wellness and slow travel

Travellers are increasingly prioritising their well-being, opting for yoga retreats, meditation programs, and holistic escapes in serene destinations like Bali and Taiwan. The concept of “slow travel” is also gaining traction, with longer stays that emphasise cultural immersion and a deeper connection to local traditions, the report stated.

Pop culture meets wanderlust

Pop culture is shaping travel like never before. Fans are planning trips inspired by their favourite movies, shows and music events, with Singapore’s Disney Cruise and other media-themed destinations leading the charge.

Culinary adventures and hidden gems

Food is becoming a central part of travel planning, with culinary tourism expected to grow significantly in 2025. Iconic events like Italy’s Truffle Festival and Thailand’s Songkran Food Festival are attracting foodies from around the globe. Meanwhile, offbeat destinations like Slovenia, Laos, and the Faroe Islands are gaining popularity for their unspoiled beauty and authentic experiences.

Mohak Nahta, CEO and Founder of Atlys, commented on the trend, saying, "Tourism continues to grow year after year, and 2025 is shaping up to be a year of meaningful travel. People aren’t just visiting destinations: they’re seeking deeper connections through hidden gems, local cuisines, and transformative adventures. This shift toward more enriching journeys is redefining how we experience the world.

With technology making travel more seamless, the only question left is: where will your next adventure take you?