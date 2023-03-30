FSSAI backtracks on order to rename 'curd' amid backlash from Southern states

An attempt to label curd as ‘dahi’ in the Souther states of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu has led to a fierce debate on Hindi imposition, forcing Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) to backtrack on its initial notification. The fierce debate saw participation not only from the masses, but also from political leaders, who saw this as a clear indication of Hindi imposition in the Southern state.

What happened so far:

The Karnataka Milk Federation was directed by the FSSAI to label curd as ‘dahi’ prominently and use ‘mosaru’ in brackets. In the same clarification, the Tamil Nadu Co-operative Milk Producers Federation was said that it could use ‘tair’ or ‘tayir’ in brackets, as initially reported by The Hindu.

The letter that was received by the Karnataka Milk Federation said,“Dahi can be labelled as per the following examples. Dahi (Curd), Dahi (Mosaru), Dahi (Zaamut daud), Dahi (Tayir), Dahi (Perugu) or Dahi (Tair) etc., based on the regional nomenclature used in different states for Dahi.”

Now, this labeling came after Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka milk federations sought usage of local nomenclatures on curd sachets.

Several Kannada groups did not take this well and met KMF officials to lodge their protests. The Bengaluru Milk Union said it will write to FSSAI again.

Backlash

The reaction was swift and sharp. “The unabashed insistences of #HindiImposition have come to the extent of directing us to label even a curd packet in Hindi, relegating Tamil & Kannada in our own states. Such brazen disregard to our mother tongues will make sure those responsible are banished from South forever,” said Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin.

The unabashed insistences of #HindiImposition have come to the extent of directing us to label even a curd packet in Hindi, relegating Tamil & Kannada in our own states.



Such brazen disregard to our mother tongues will make sure those responsible are banished from South forever. https://t.co/6qvARicfUw pic.twitter.com/gw07ypyouV — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) March 29, 2023

Tamil Nadu BJP State President K Annamalai said: “The notification released by FSSAI for the use of “Dahi” in curd sachets produced by state-run cooperative societies is not in tandem with the policy of our Hon PM Thiru @narendramodi to promote regional languages. We want an immediate rollback of the notification.”

The notification released by FSSAI for the use of “Dhahi” in curd sachets produced by state-run cooperative societies is not in tandem with the policy of our Hon PM Thiru @narendramodi avl to promote regional languages.



We want an immediate rollback of the notification. pic.twitter.com/SKK18O59li — K.Annamalai (@annamalai_k) March 29, 2023

“Knowing that Kannadigas are opposed to the imposition of Hindi, it is wrong for the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India to order KMF to print Hindi 'dahi' on the pocket of Nandini Probiotic Yogurt,” said former CM of Karnataka HD Kumaraswamy.

Not only political leaders, people on social media protested against the order too.

UNBELIEVABLE!! #HindiBelt wants to impose #Hindi on everything. #FSSAI wants all Curd Brands to Replace the Word “Curd” with “Dahi” pic.twitter.com/nhFRkoXytO — Fact Finder, The 🇮🇳 (@TheFactFindr) March 30, 2023

One Nation, One Language and One Curd. 🥴



Tamil Nadu & Karnataka have been directed from the FSSAI to use the Hindi term for curd (Dahi) on the packets & use “Mosaru” (Kannada) and “Tayir” (Tamil) in brackets.



What Hindi Imposition looks like!!! pic.twitter.com/2w37fYf5gd March 29, 2023

Adarneeya @narendramodi ji this is wanton sabotage by folks in @fssaiindia to present it as if it is Government decision. Timing makes it a suspect. And a real issue reported is summarily closed as resolved by FSSAI. Please check the reply in thread pic.twitter.com/g6e8nWRQ9b — Suresh 🇮🇳 (@surnell) March 30, 2023

Wow.



BJP's Hindi imposition has come to a point where FSSAI has been insisting of using the term 'DAHI' instead of 'MOSARU' or 'TAIR' in KA, TN and KL.



The imposition has even left behind the pretense of 'national integration' etc., It's now open, brazen and arrogant. https://t.co/2O2DoihWSx — Pawan Kumar (@pawan_jetty) March 29, 2023

Why fssai cares about how curd is called in Southern States? This is clearly another way to impose Hindi on us. #StopHindiImposition pic.twitter.com/ltDgDOEsH9 — Pranav Ravikumar (@Pranav_F1) March 29, 2023

FSSAI backtracks

FSSAI, in a release acknowledged the issue and said, “As many representations were received recently on omission of the term “curd, from the Standards of Fermented Milk Products, it has been decided that FBOs may use the term Curd along with any other designation (prevalent regional common name) in brackets on the label.

Accordingly, curd can also be labeled as per following examples:

“Curd (Dahi)” OR

“Curd (Mosaru)” OR

“Curd (Zaamut daud)” OR

“Curd (Thayir)” OR

“Curd (Perugu)””

Also read: 'They repeatedly spoke in Hindi': Actor Siddharth alleges 'harassment' by CRPF at Madurai airport