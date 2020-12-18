Fugitive godman Nithyananda offers 3-day visa to mystery nation 'Kailaasa'

Even as countries keep their doors closed over coronavirus fears, absconding self-styled godman Nithyananda is offering special visas for a three-day trip to his country 'Kailaasa'. As per Nithyananda, who's an alleged rape accused, Kailaasa has its chartered flight services and can accommodate anyone for not more than three days.

Those visiting his island nation will also be able to have darshan (view) of 'Param Shiva' once in three days and can take a flight from Australia, said the godman. "You have to reach us on your own. From Australia, you can take flight. Kailasa has its own charter flight services. Please do not ask for more than a three-day visa. Kailaasa can accommodate anyone only for three days for now. Only one Darshan of Param Shiva in three days. You can start sending your emails for Kailaasa visa," the godman can be heard saying in a video.

Kailasa trip is open now. You can apply for visa. And have a Darshan of Lord Shiva physically. pic.twitter.com/ywGH2qpypi Vishweshwar Bhat (@VishweshwarBhat) December 17, 2020

Also read: Fugitive rape-accused Nithyananda declares his own Hindu island nation 'Kailaasa' near Ecuador

Nithyananda is the main accused in several cases in India, including rape, torture, kidnapping and wrongful confinement of children, under the Indian Penal Code (IPC). He is also being investigated by French authorities for an alleged fraud of $400,000.

The absconding self-styled godman had earlier come up with plans to set up his central bank, named 'Reserve Bank of Kailaasa'. Nithyananda also announced the launch of the currency for his 'Reserve Bank of Kailaasa' in August. He claimed that a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) had also been signed with "a country", which has agreed to host his "reserve bank".

Also read: Jobs vacancies at Nithyananda's self-declared nation Kailaasa: Secretaries of Defence, Education, Housing

The controversial godman's video had gone viral last year when he announced the formation of his own country 'Kailaasa'. Though the location of this 'nation' is still a mystery, the Kailaasa website says it's a "nation without borders created by dispossessed Hindus from around the world who lost the right to practice Hinduism authentically in their own countries".

Reports suggest Nithyananda has allegedly bought an island near Australia after fleeing India and going to Ecuador via Nepal.

Also read: Jobs at Swami Nithyananda's self-declared nation Kailaasa: Secretaries of Defence, Education, Housing