Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi takes responsibility for terrorist Sukhdool Singh's murder in Canada

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is currently behind bars, has claimed responsibility for the killing of terrorist Sukhdool Singh in Winnipeg City, Canada, in a Facebook post by his gang.

In the social media post, Lawrence Bishnoi's gang said Sukhdool Singh, who is also known as Sukha Dunuke, had played a major role in the killings of gangsters Gurlal Brar and Vicky Middkhera. The murders were planned by Sukhdool Singh even when he was staying abroad, the gang claimed.

The Bishnoi gang called Sukhdool Singh a "drug addict" and said that he destroyed the lives of many people and that he was ultimately "punished for his sins". The gang further claimed that Sukhdool Singh, who was a member of Davinder Bambiha, was also involved in the killing of another gangster, Sandeep Nangal Ambiya.

Bishnoi gang gave a loud warning to their enemies, saying they would not be able to live in peace "even if they hide in India or any other country".

Currently, Lawrence Bishnoi is in jail in Ahmedabad. He was arrested for his involvement in a drug smuggling case investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Lawrence Bishnoi is also an accused in the Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala murder case.

Sukhdool Singh

Sukhdool Singh was an A-category gangster, who was from Punjab's Moga, and previously escaped from Punjab to Canada. Singh was an aide of Khalistani terrorist Arshdeep Singh alias Arsh Dala.

In the year 2017, Sukhdool Singh alias Sukha Dunuke forged some documents and was successful in obtaining a passport and a police clearance certificate on the basis of them. He used them to flee to Canada despite having seven criminal cases registered against him in the country.

The killing of Singh came amid already growing diplomatic tensions between India and Canada over the killing of another Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Surrey, British California, in June. Yesterday (September 20), reports of the Canadian government working “very closely” with the US intelligence to investigate Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing came in. On Monday (September 18), Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that domestic intelligence agencies were “actively pursuing credible allegations of a potential link between agents of the Government of India and the killing of a Canadian citizen, Hardeep Singh Nijjar.”

(With PTI inputs)

