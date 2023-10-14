'Ganguly style': Watch Arijit Singh celebrate Babar Azam's dismissal in India vs Pakistan match

In a thrilling World Cup showdown between arch-rivals India and Pakistan, Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj claimed the pivotal wicket of Pakistani skipper Babar Azam, sending the crowd into a frenzy at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Babar Azam, who had been in fine form, appeared set for a substantial score until Siraj's delivery bamboozled him, leaving the Pakistani captain stunned. The jubilation in the stands reached new heights when famous Indian playback singer Arijit Singh joined the celebration, capturing the excitement of fans. He was seen vibing along and waving a blue shirt in his hand which many on the internet compared to Sorav Ganguly’s celebration from back in the day.

Siraj also set the tone for India by dismissing opener Abdullah Shafique, providing the home team with an early breakthrough.

Before the high-stakes India vs Pakistan match, Arijit Singh had graced the stage at the Narendra Modi Stadium, performing alongside legendary artists such as Asha Bhosle, Shankar Mahadevan, Shreya Ghoshal, Sukhwinder Singh, Ranveer Singh, and Tamanah Bhatia, adding a musical touch to the cricketing extravaganza.

India bundle out Pakistan for 191

With collective efforts from India's bowling lineup, including the fast bowling trio of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Hardik Pandya, as well as spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja, Pakistan were bundled out for a total of 191 runs in 42.5 overs. Babar Azam's half-century and Mohammad Rizwan's 49 were the only highlights as Pakistan's innings crumbled from 155 for two to 191 all out.

This thrilling encounter lived up to the hype, showcasing the fierce rivalry between India and Pakistan and providing cricket fans with memorable moments, both on and off the field.

