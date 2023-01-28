Garbage inside Vande Bharat Express: Photo goes viral on Twitter

A post shared by Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer Awanish Sharan on Twitter is going viral on social media. The picture shared in the tweet shows garbage scattered on the floor of a coach of a Vande Bharat Express train. The post quickly grabbed the attention of the netizens, and people started reacting.

In the picture, empty bottles, plastic bags and used food containers can be seen thrown on the floor inside the train and a worker cleaning the mess with a broom. “We the people,” Awanish Sharan’s caption reads.

“We The People.”



Pic: Vande Bharat Express pic.twitter.com/r1K6Yv0XIa — Awanish Sharan (@AwanishSharan) January 28, 2023

Reacting to this post, a user wrote, “It’s the core mentality we suffer from. Last night I was at INOX - at the drinking water queue, I see two young boys barge in to drink water disrespectfully. It happens everywhere Airports security check-ins, Metro trains, elevators etc. It is deep-rooted!”

It’s the core mentality we suffer from. Last night I was at INOX - at the drinking water queue, I see two young boys barge in to drink water disrespectfully. It happens everywhere Airports security check-ins, Metro trains, elevators etc. It is deep rooted! — Peter Jacob (@petezlnk) January 28, 2023

“We keep asking for better facilities and good infrastructure, but people in our country don't know how to keep it clean and take care of it,” wrote another.

We keep asking for better facilities and good infrastructure but people in our country don't know how to keep it clean and take care of it. — Akshat Jaiswal (@Akshat__Jaiswal) January 28, 2023

Discipline absent in our society. Telugu Movie 'Bharat Ane Nenu' by @urstrulyMahesh reminds me of heavy fines for not complying traffic rules. Similar fine should be imposed on entire bogey so that all get conscious n stop others to litter @RailMinIndia @AshwiniVaishnaw @PMOIndia — Chandrashekhar Mishra (@CSM_Odisha) January 28, 2023

Yes we the people are very selfish and irresponsible in general. — Rakhi S (@Frompinkcity1) January 28, 2023

This post has generated 375.1K views, 830 retweets and 6,074 likes till now.

Earlier this month, the Railways requested the passengers to keep the trains clean after a similar incident came to light in the Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat express.

Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy, Waltair Division, told news agency ANI, “Cleanliness is the act of keeping yourself and your surroundings clean. Citizens are responsible too for keeping their premises clean, which is our property.”

“The attitude and mindset needed to be changed. Our motto of Swachch Rail-Swachch Bharat cannot be fulfilled with such comportment. Cooperate with Railways to serve you better. Don't be bitter. Stop the litter," Anup added.