GATE 2020 full schedule released; check application form last date, exam, fee, other details

GATE 2020: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) has announced the schedule for GATE 2020 examination. The application process for GATE 2020 examination has started from today, September 3, 2019. GATE 2020 will be organised by IIT, Delhi. Candidates can apply for the GATE examination by visiting the official website of GATE, which is gate.iitd.ac.in. The last date of filing the application for GATE 2020 is September 24. Candidates have total 22 days of time to submit the application form. GATE 2020 will be conducted on February 1 (Saturday), 2 (Sunday), 8 (Saturday) and 9 (Sunday), next year.

How to apply for GATE 2020 application:

Step 1: Visit gate.iitd.ac.in website

Step 2: Click on the link, " GATE Online Apllication Portal is live. Click here to apply"

Step 3: Here, click on 'register here' and fill in your details

Step 4: Sign-in with your user id

Step 5: An application form will appear. Fill the application form and note down registartion number or application number

Step 6: Upload a scanned photograph and your signatures

Step 7: Pay your application fee

GATE 2020: Application fee

The General category candidates will have to pay Rs 1,500 to fill GATE 2020 application form. Candidates, who are from reserved category, needs to pay Rs 750. The fee will be hiked post-September 24. For general category, candidates will then have to pay Rs 2, 000 and reserved category candidates will have to pay Rs 1,250. The extended closing date of submission of application form for GATE 2020 is October 1, 2019.

Candidates from Addis Ababa, Colombo, Dhaka and Kathmandu, will have to pay $50 for the GATE 2020 examination's application form. On the other hand, Dubai and Singapore candidates will have to pay $100.

GATE 2020: Eligibility criteria

1. Candidates must be a graduate in engineering and technology. Master's degree in any relevant science subject will also work.

2. Candidates with back (below passing mark) in any of the subjects in their qualifying examination will have to upload a copy of marksheet of the final year, issued from their institute. Internet downloaded marksheet will not be considered in this case.

3. Candidates who are expected to finish their courses , will have to upload a signed copy of certificate from the Head of Department of institute or a copy of marksheet.

GATE 2020: Important dates

1. Registration process: September 3, 2019

2. Deadline of GATE 2020 application process: September 24, 2019

3. Extended closing date of submission of application form: October 1, 2019

4. Last date to change the 'examination centre' city: November 15, 2019

5. Admit card: GATE 2020 admit card will be released on January 4, 2020

6. Examination date: February 1, 2, 8 and 9 next year

7. Result date: The GATE 2020 result will be declared on March 16, 2020

About GATE examination:

GATE is a national level examination, which is conducted for admissions to M.Tech and M.Sc programmes in Engineering, Technology and Architecture.

Candidates who will clear GATE 2020 exam will be admitted to various Masters programmes at IITs, NITs, GFTIs and IISc apart from other technical institutes.