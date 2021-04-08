Ghaziabad hospitals post 'Vaccines Out Of Stock' notice at gates

Multiple private hospitals in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh have reported a shortage of COVID-19 vaccines. These hospitals have not been able to carry out vaccinations since April 5. The Centre, on the other hand, has maintained that there is no shortage of COVID-19 vaccine in the country.

Many hospitals in Ghaziabad have no clarity regarding when the next shipment of vaccines will arrive, according to NDTV. These hospitals have resorted to pasting notices at their gates that say that they have run out of COVID-19 vaccine doses. Hospitals have even asked people to call them before they show up to get their shot.

These reports of vaccine shortages have come amid the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in the country. Maharashtra, which is the state worst affected by this COVID-19 wave, has also reported vaccine shortages in several parts of the state.

"We don't have vaccine stock since Monday. We could vaccinate only 50 people on Monday instead of the usual 200. We have stopped vaccinations since then. There's no clarity on when next stock will come," Dr Alok Gupta, director Lyf Hospital in Ghaziabad's Indirapuram, told the new channel.

"We are willing to vaccinate but no stock is being sent from the government. People with pre-booked slots are turning up for vaccination and are arguing with us after being told about the unavailability (of vaccines)," he added.

Uttar Pradesh and seven other states account for 60% of the total COVID-19 vaccine doses that have been administered thus far.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan had denied claims that there is a vaccine shortage in the country. "There is no shortage of vaccine. States are given vaccines on the basis of their requirement and the stocks are continuously replenished," Harsh Vardhan had said.

