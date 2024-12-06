Ghaziabad Shocker: Security guard beaten, abused by drunk man; Watch video

A shocking video has surfaced on social media showing a man brutally assaulting a security guard at a residential society in Ghaziabad, sparking widespread outrage. The footage captures the man, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, repeatedly slapping the guard, who is seen crying out for help.

Another individual present at the scene remained unresponsive for several seconds before the assault finally ended when an elderly man stepped in to stop the attack.

Police have registered an FIR against the accused, and legal proceedings are currently in progress.

Alert 🚨 Abusive language

तेरी औकात क्या है? पैसे वाले हो और आप शराब के आगोश में हो तो गरीब नाले का कीड़ा ही नजर आता है। वीडियो सिप्रा सनसिटी सोसाइटी का है जहां एक रईसजादे ने गार्ड को गाली देते हुए जमकर थप्पड़ बरसा दिए। घटना#CCTV में कैद हो गई है। @Uppolice

इस नशे में चूर शख्स… pic.twitter.com/6X3WDPB38m — Lokesh Rai (@lokeshRlive) December 5, 2024

The video begins with a security guard standing inside his cabin, speaking with another individual outside. As the footage progresses, a man seated inside the cabin, allegedly intoxicated, starts verbally abusing the guard. When the guard asks him to calm down, the man abruptly gets up and starts slapping him.

The assault escalates as the guard attempts to escape, but the attacker follows him outside and continues the violence. The incident finally comes to an end when an elderly man intervenes, putting a stop to the attack.

“An FIR has been registered at Indirapuram police station in connection with the aforementioned case. The accused have been arrested and presented before the Hon’ble Court. Further legal proceedings are underway," the police said.

In an incident from September, a journalist in Uttar Pradesh was slapped by a police officer after questioning him about the absence of a name badge. The video starts with the journalist asking a cop why he isn’t wearing a nameplate. As the conversation continues, the journalist persists, saying, “Why aren’t you wearing a nameplate? How are we supposed to trust you like this?"

The camera then shifts to another officer who points out his own name badge. Despite this, the journalist returns to questioning the first officer, demanding an explanation for the missing nameplate. At this point, a different officer loses his temper, slaps the journalist, and starts verbally abusing him.