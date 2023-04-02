Gigi Hadid supports Varun Dhawan amidst backlash over NMACC performance

Actor Varun Dhawan on Sunday faced a major backlash after his recent performance at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) launch event went viral on social media.

For the unversed, the actor, while dancing on the stage, brought international star Gigi Hadid, lifted her and kissed her, which didn't go well with many netizens, with many guiding the actor about "consent." Many users also said that the supermodel looked visibly uncomfortable with the act and slammed the actor for the "uncalled" behaviour.

However, in the middle of this, Gigi Hadid took to her Instagram stories to thank the actor for making her Bollywood dream come true.

Sharing a video of Dhawan's performance, Gigi Hadid wrote, "@varundvn making my Bollywood dreams come tru (laughter emojis)." The story was re-shared by Varun Dhawan on his Instagram saying, "The sweetest and the cutest Gigi making my dreams come true."

Earlier today, Varun Dhawan also responded to a tweet that slammed him for allegedly kissing Gigi ‘without her consent’.

“If you are a woman, you are not safe anywhere with anyone. Even if you are Gigi Hadid, invited to a party with an “elite" crowd, guys like Varun Dhawan will randomly pick you up and kiss you without your consent, all in the name of fun. Disgusting," a now-deleted post reportedly read.

Replying to the post, Dhawan said, “I guess today you woke up and decided to be woke. So lemme burst ur bubble and tell u it was planned for her to be on stage so find a new Twitter cause to vent about rather then going out and doing something about things. Good morning (sic)."

The NMACC launch event was a star-studded night as top names such as Zendaya, Tom Holland, Penelope Cruz, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Aamir Khan, Karan Johar, were present.

