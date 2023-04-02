Thalapathy Vijay makes his grand Instagram debut, becomes one of the fastest to amass 1 million followers

Thalapathy Vijay has taken the internet world by storm. The Tamil actor, who was last seen in Varisu, on Sunday made his debut on the social media platform, Instagram. Soon after he joined the platform, the actor amassed close to 1.5 million followers, making him one of the fastest public figures to cross the 1 million mark on Instagram.

The actor reportedly crossed the 1 million followers mark in merely 99 minutes after he joined the social media platform. If reports are to be believed, BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung managed to garner 1 million followers in 43 minutes, followed by Angelina Jolie in 59 minutes.

On Sunday, Thalapathy Vijay entered the top three list after he managed to secure over 1 million followers in just 90 minutes.

He also shared his first post on Instagram on Sunday. Donning the salt-and-pepper look, he captioned his first picture on the platform, “Hello Nanbas and Nanbis (sic)”.

Check the post here:

Prior to his Instagram debut, the actor had been interacting with his fans through Twitter, where he has over 4 million followers.

Vijay's work front

On the work front, Vijay is currently working on Leo. The film is directed by Lokesh Lanagaraj. The actioner is set to hit the screens on October 19, 2023. It is said to be a part of the Lokesh Cinematic Universe. It also stars Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist. The shoot is currently underway.

Thalapathy Vijay is also likely to team up with filmmaker Atlee for the fourth time after wrapping up Leo, according to reports. The buzz is that the film in question will be produced under the Sun Pictures banner.

