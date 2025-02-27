scorecardresearch
'Never again': Redditor vows to avoid startups after abrupt layoff, says 'senior management had secured new jobs'

The swift decision was attributed to significant financial losses the company had been experiencing.

A Redditor recently shared the experience of having to go through a startup layoff amid a recession at the firm. The user shared that the employees got to know of the development when one afternoon, out of the blue, the CEO and the senior-most management of the startup held a town hall.

The swift decision was attributed to significant financial losses the company had been experiencing. "We were given three months' salary, which was something, but the whole thing was incredibly abrupt. I even worked until the very last minute, only to have my Git access revoked just half an hour before the layoffs were official," the post read. 

"It was so sudden that we had to file a ticket to try and get it resolved," it added.

The abruptness of the layoff process left many employees in shock. "It was a whirlwind," the Redditor noted, describing the emotional turmoil of the experience. 

What was more depressing was that, later it emerged that senior management had been aware of the impending layoffs for a month. During this time, many in these positions secured new jobs, which added to the feelings of betrayal among the laid-off employees. The individual expressed surprise and disappointment at this revelation, as it highlighted a gap in communication within the company. 

Wanted to share the layoff story of mine which can happen to anyone
byu/batman-iphone indevelopersIndia

However, despite the challenging circumstances, the user managed to form lasting friendships with colleagues. "It was a tough period, but I learned a lot," the user shared.

Having navigated the aftermath of the layoff, the individual has now secured a new job. The experience, however, has left a lasting impression, steering them away from wanting to work in startups again. "Now I have a job and never want to work in any startup," the user added. 
 

Published on: Feb 27, 2025, 7:24 PM IST
