"Grateful that passengers were unhurt": Anand Mahindra on Tamil Nadu road crash

Mahindra Group chairperson Anand Mahindra expressed consolation over the viral video of a Mahindra XUV700 crashing into a Tamil Nadu transport bus.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Mahindra stated that "First, I’m grateful that the passengers were unhurt. Safety is the predominant design objective in all our vehicles. This news item reinforces that philosophy."

He commended the vehicle design by adding, "I’m grateful to our team for walking the talk in their designs & I hope this inspires them to rise even further."

First, I’m grateful that the passengers were unhurt. Safety is the predominant design objective in all our vehicles. This news item reinforces that philosophy.I’m grateful to our team for walking the talk in their designs & I hope this inspires them to rise even further https://t.co/bkSXxJT4U4 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 25, 2022

The shared video clip shows a white Mahindra XUV700 crashing into a Tamil Nadu transport bus. The video was shared by Moto Wagon, a Tamil automotive creator. The tweet applauded saying "Thanks to the 5 stars build quality which kept the passengers safe without damaging the passenger cabin."

The Indian billionaire is quite active on social media. Recently he had forwarded a heartwarming video of a 19-year-old boy on Twitter, which has gone viral, and called it his Monday motivation.

The video shared by filmmaker Vinod Kapri, shows the 19-year-old boy running along the road. In the video, the boy, Pradeep Mehra, refuses any help when Kapri offers him a lift. He says that he runs 10 km from Noida Sector 16 to Barola every night. His mother is unwell and currently hospitalized.

Also Read: Zen Technologies stock hits 5% upper circuit as firm wins order from Indian Army

Also Read: 'Crypto used for bribes, drugs': BJP MP in Lok Sabha