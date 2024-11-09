Gujarat: Family spends Rs 4 lakh on car funeral, invites 1,500 guests

A family in Gujarat spent a staggering Rs 4 lakh to organize a funeral for their beloved car. The event, which was attended by over 1,500 guests, included a procession, prayers, and a final farewell ceremony.

A viral video shows a 12-year-old Wagon R being lowered into a 15-foot deep pit, as part of a spiritual ritual. The car is decorated with marigold garlands and rose petals on the roof. Professional videographers are seen capturing the unusual event.

The event took place in Amreli district, Gujarat. Sanjay Polara, the car's owner, shared that the Wagon R had brought great prosperity to his family and earned them respect in society.

"I bought this car nearly 12 years ago, and it brought prosperity to the family. Apart from seeing success in business, my family also gained respect. The vehicle proved lucky for my family and me. Hence, instead of selling it, I gave it a samadhi at my farm as a tribute," TOI quoted Polara as saying.

Polara, who spent Rs 4 lakh on the car's funeral ceremony, said he plans to plant a tree at the burial site as a reminder for future generations that the family's "lucky car" is buried there.

Before the funeral ceremony, Polara sent a four-page invitation to about 2,000 people in his village.

The invitation read, "This car has been like a family member since 2006, and it brought us good fortunes. We gained prosperity, and our reputation in society was elevated. We want this car in our memory forever, and that's why we have planned a samadhi (burial) of this car," reported TOI.