Gujarat horror: Medical student dies after brutal ragging ordeal by seniors; made to stand for 3 hours

Anil Natwarbhai Methaniya, an 18-year-old first-year medical student, tragically died on Saturday night at GMERS Medical College in Patan, Gujarat, after allegedly enduring hours of ragging by senior students. The incident has sent shockwaves across the academic community and triggered a probe by both police and the college's anti-ragging committee.

Allegations of Brutal Ragging

As reported by The Indian Express, according to preliminary accounts, Anil, a resident of Jesda village in Surendranagar district, was reportedly forced, along with over 10 first-year students, to stand for hours and introduce themselves to seniors as part of a ragging ritual. The instructions were circulated via WhatsApp, with first-years summoned to specific hostel blocks around 9 PM.

“He fell unconscious after standing for hours,” a batchmate revealed under anonymity. “We were humiliated based on where we came from.”

The Fatal Turn

Anil collapsed during the incident and was rushed to the Dharpur Hospital emergency room, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. The news devastated his family, who are now demanding justice. His cousin Dharmendra Methaniya expressed shock, stating, “We were informed he had fallen unconscious, but by the time we reached, he was gone. We demand a thorough investigation into this tragedy.”

Institutional Response

The college administration, led by Dean Dr Hardik Shah, confirmed that the anti-ragging committee had launched an internal probe and informed law enforcement. “If ragging is proven, strict action will be taken against the culprits,” Shah assured.

Police Investigation Underway

Patan Superintendent of Police Dr Ravindra Patel disclosed that an Accidental Death Report (ADR) has been filed and that the anti-ragging committee's findings will guide further action. “We’ve requested a detailed report from the college. Any individuals found guilty will face the law,” Patel said.

Nationwide Outcry Against Ragging

This incident has reignited concerns about ragging in educational institutions, especially in medical colleges, which have long struggled with the menace despite stringent anti-ragging laws. Activists and former students are calling for stronger implementation of preventive measures and swift justice for Anil's untimely death.

The investigation continues, and the spotlight is now firmly on GMERS Medical College as questions mount over its responsibility to ensure student safety.

