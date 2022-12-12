Indore: 'Fresher' turns out to be undercover cop, cracks ragging case, says report

A newly inducted cop in Indore, Madhya Pradesh went undercover into the crowd of medical students in MGM Medical College to catch suspects in a ragging case. Shalini Chouhan, 24, carried the stint to solve the ragging case that has been making national headlines this year, a report said.

According to a Times of India report, Chouhan spent her hours at the college canteen and appeared only at intervals so nobody would suspect her around students.

Being a shy person, what Chouhan found challenging was speaking to a lot of people. She told TOI that her seniors advised her to share things with students in order to ease them into talking. Luckily it worked and she could extract crucial details from the students regarding the case. She also said that it happened gradually that the suspected seniors were singled out.

Indore police had received an anonymous complaint with screenshots between college seniors and juniors. The chats mentioned location of the places where the juniors were called to.

Investigating officer Satyajeet Chouhan said the police matched the location screenshots mentioned in the complaint with geo-coordinates and found out the same accused students who were identified by the undercover operation. The undercover investigators were living in rented flats at the same locations.

The police summoned and questioned the suspects. The college has suspended all of them for three months.

Shalini Chouhan's seniors mentioned it would have been impossible to identify the suspects without her contribution. The police had tried stationing another police officer at the college, but students were too scared to share anything with them.

Police officer Tehzib Qazi said it was only then we decided to use a decoy and constable Shalini, who somewhat looks like a college-going student and is very sweet to talk to.



