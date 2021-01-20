Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2021: Check out wishes, messages, quotes, WhatsApp, Facebook statuses

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti will be celebrated on January 20 this year. It marks the 354th birth anniversary of the tenth guru of Sikhism- Guru Gobind Singh and is considered as one of the most auspicious festivals among Sikhs. Guru Gobind Singh was born on the Saptami Tithi, Shukla Paksha (also known as the waxing phase of the Moon) in the Paush month in 1966. The day, which is also known as Prakash Parv or Guru Gobind Singh Parkash Utsav, is celebrated every year either in December or January in accordance with the Nanakshahi calendar.
Guru Gobind Singh became the guru of the Sikh faith at only nine years of age after the death of his father, Guru Teg Bahadur. He was responsible for the establishment of the Khalsa Panth, which is a strict moral code of spiritual discipline. He spent his lifetime spreading the message of equality and righteousness. He also inspired his followers to rise against the oppression of the Mughals through his poems.
The birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh is celebrated with much fanfare across India, particularly within the Sikh community. People go to gurudwaras where special prayers and sermons on Guru Gobind Singh's life and teachings are organised on this day. Large processions are also held across the country to observe this festival, some of which are organised by gurudwaras. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the festivities around Guru Gobind Singh's birth anniversary may be muted. This should not stop you from making this day special for your family and friends.
Here are some wishes, messages and quotes to share on this Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti:
