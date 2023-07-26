Gurugram woman arrested for trying to extort money from cricketer Yuvraj Singh's mother

A woman who was providing caregiving services to Yuvraj Singh's brother was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly attempting to extort money from Shabnam Singh, the former cricketer's mother.

It is alleged that the caregiver is also accused of making threats to falsely implicate the family in a legal case.

As per the complaint lodged by Shabnam Singh who resides in DLF Phase 1,Gurugram, the family had engaged the services of Hema Kaushik, also known as Dimpy, in 2022 to serve as the caregiver for Yuvraj Singh's brother, Zorawar Singh who has been battling depression for the past several years.

According to Shabnam Singh's complaint, Hema Kaushik was dismissed from her position as a caregiver after 20 days due to her unprofessional behavior, as stated by Yuvraj's mother.

However, in May, Hema Kaushik began making phone calls and sending WhatsApp messages, in which she threatened to tarnish the family's reputation by falsely implicating them in a legal case. She also demanded a sum of Rs 40 lakh from the family. “I told Hema that the amount was huge. It was decided that Rs 5 lakh will be given to her by Monday, but it was postponed to Tuesday and I moved police,” Yuvraj’s mother said in her complaint.

Following the complaint police laid a trap. When Hema reached to collect Rs 5 lakh, the police team caught her red-handed while accepting money from Shabnam Singh.

“The arrested accused woman is identified as Hema Kaushik alias Dimpy, wife of Nitesh Kaushik, a resident of Malviya village in South Delhi. Rs 5 lakh cash was recovered from her possession. We are questioning the accused woman,” Nitish Aggarwal, DCP East told the news agency PTI.

Yuvraj Singh is renowned as one of India's most successful ODI batsmen and a crucial player in the country's World Cup triumphs in 2007 and 2010. The cancer survivor retired from all forms of cricket a few years ago.

However, to the joy of his fans, the former all-rounder is making a comeback to the cricket field. The southpaw is set to participate in the inaugural edition of the US Masters T10 League 2023. The tournament is scheduled to begin on August 18 and will conclude on August 27. Yuvraj will be representing the New Jersey Legends in the competition.

(With Inputs From PTI)